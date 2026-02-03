Hansi Flick on Ronald Araujo return to Barcelona XI: ‘Normally I say step by step but…’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was pleased with his side’s performance following a 2-1 win over Albacete in the Copa del Rey, which gave his side passage into the semi-finals of the competition. It was also a momentous occasion for Ronald Araujo, who returned to the starting XI and scored the winner.

Despite that, Barcelona required a late goal-line clearance from Gerard Martin in order to win the match. Before that, Barcelona had been in control of the match, but wobbled in the final stages.

“These are the games we have to win. We’re in the semifinals and we’re happy. It was a difficult match; we had many chances. I’m proud of the team because we play every three days. The team is always ready and always prepared. We deserved the win.”

“Cup matches like this are always difficult. Albacete is a good team in this Copa del Rey. We created many chances and wasted them, and I think we made it more difficult for ourselves.”

‘We need to improve our finishing’ – Hansi Flick

After recent games against Real Sociedad and Elche, Flick has praised his side’s ability to create chances, in spite of their lax finishing. Barceloa finished the match with 16 shots, but just 6 on target.

“We need to improve our finishing, but we can’t talk about mentality. If you look at how we played on Wednesday, Saturday, and today, Tuesday, the team is fighting until the very end. These Cup matches have to be won, and we’ve done it.”

Generally, he was pleased with the performance though.

“We played on Wednesday, we played on Saturday, and today is Tuesday: three games in less than a week. That’s what I mean when I say the team is always present. We dominated the first half and the second as well, although in the end it was a little bit tight, but it’s like that.”

Flick on Ronald Araujo’s first start

One of the highlights for Barcelona was the return to the starting XI for Ronald Araujo, who captained the side and scored the winner. The Uruguayan had note started a match in over two months.

“It’s really great. For him I would normally say step by step, but it’s great. Now he’s scored a very important goal for us, I think it could also help him to get more confidence. To believe in himself more. And this is what we need, what he needs, and we help him to do so. At the end you saw he was exhausted, but it’s like that.”

Araújo: "I'm doing really well, step by step. I'm feeling good, little by little I'm showing it. Hansi is like a father to us and we're really happy with him. He's been really good to me." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2026

Deco: ‘We’re sad about ter Stegen’s injury’

Meanwhile Deco also spoke to TV3 before the game, and responded to the news that on-loan goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could miss several months through injury. MD quoted his response.

“We’ve had the departure of Ter Stegen, who went on loan to Girona. It was a great moment for him, and we’re sad about the injury he suffered. Marc’s situation hasn’t gone as we expected because of that injury, and now Girona and the medical team have to see how the recovery will be handled.”

Joao Cancelo, Barcelona’s only recruit in the January transfer window, struggled in his first start, and was removed at half-time. “He gave us the opportunity to play on both flanks and we’re happy with what we’ve done,” Deco said of the Portuguese full-back.