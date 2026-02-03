Cristiano Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi Pro League since arriving in the Middle East three years ago, but the Portuguese superstar is reportedly weighing up his exit for the first time. The veteran superstar has grown frustrated with what he believes to be uneven conditions for the competition.

The Saudi league involves four sides that are fundamentally funded by the state, including Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli. Yet Ronaldo sat out Al-Nassr’s game on Monday night with Al-Riyadh in protest, after finding out that Al-Hilal were to sign Al-Ittihad’s star forward in Karim Benzema. His contention is that Al-Hilal are being given more leeway to spend than other sides; they are currently champions, and Ronaldo is yet to lift his first Saudi title.

Saudi officials attempt to quell Ronaldo fury

As explained by Diario AS, Saudi Arabia got in touch with Ronaldo to explain that the majority of Al-Hilal’s extra spending came from the investment of Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal, rather than the Public Investment Fund (PIF). In the winter, Al-Hilal have signed Kader Meite (€30m), Saimon Bouabre (€23m) and Benzema, while Al-Nassr have brought in two free transfers, but it was pointed out to Ronaldo that Al-Nassr invested much more heavily in the summer.

Ronaldo considering Saudi Arabia exit

AS also quote a report from Record in Portugal claiming that nothing is off the table for Ronaldo, and that includes plotting a potential departure from Saudi Arabia in the summer. Ronaldo only recently penned an extension with Al-Nassr until 2027.

Ronaldo does have some ammunition for his argument, with Al-Hilal having spent €647m since his arrival, compared to the €410m invested by Al-Nassr, or the €365m by Al-Ittihad. Presumably these figures do not include the wages, or the wages that Ronaldo is on, most likely the biggest cost. Ronaldo is scheduled to be back in action on Friday during Al-Nassr’s clash with Al-Ittihad, but it is not yet clear if he will feature, or if he will continue his progress.