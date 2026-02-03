Barcelona to lose midfielder for free after late deal collapses

Barcelona have lost a number of academy talents over the last two years without major fees, and look set to bid farewell to another without seeing financial compensation. Midfielder Quim Junyent has been one of the more impressive academy talents in recent seasons, but will likely leave the club on a free.

Junyent, an offensive-minded midfielder or a wide player, attracted the attention of Xavi Hernandez during his time as coach, playing in preseason as a 16-year-old. He even trained with the first team at various points, but did never made his debut. Last season he played a key role in Barcelona’s UEFA Youth League triumph, and was promoted to Barca Atletic this season.

Barcelona-Almeria negotiations collapse

Out of contract this summer, Barcelona were in talks with Almeria over a deal for Junyent at the end of the winter transfer window. The Andalusian side have a six-year contract agreed with Junyent say Sport, and were in talks to make the move happen before the transfer deadline. Barcelona were demanding variables in exchange, and a sell-on fee percentage, which Almeria deemed unacceptable, and with neither side compromising, talks did not progress before the deadline.

Junyent is able to sign a precontract with Almeria, and the likelihood is that he pens his six-year contract with Almeria in the coming weeks. Barcelona will not obtain any benefit from the 18-year-old’s exit.

Lacking opportunities under Juliano Belletti

At the start of the season, Junyent had harboured hopes of making it at Barcelona, and started off the season with Barca Atletic. However under Juliano Belletti, who was his manager in the under-19s, Junyent has featured for just 87 minutes across three appearances this season. In search of minutes with which to develop, Junyent decided to look for an exit.