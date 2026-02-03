Barcelona progressed to the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night following a 2-1 victory over Albacete in the quarter-final.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Little to report from Joan Garcia, who didn’t really have anything of note to do all night. Claimed a couple of crosses, but Javi Moreno’s header was pinpoint.

Joao Cancelo – 5

Another rocky showing from Cancelo, who imprecise in attack, and sloppy in defence. A silly early booking, it would have been harsh if he was sent off for an accidental step on an Albacete foot, but it says a lot that Hansi Flick withdrew him at the half.

Ronald Araujo – 7.5

A good showing by Araujo in general defensively, he did make a couple of mistakes just before he was taken off as he began to tire. His goal proved the winner, and this was a step towards his best form.

Eric Garcia – 7

Mostly neat and tidy, these assured performances from Garcia have become commonplace this season, without needing to stand out. Moved to right-back and then back to centre-back in the second half.

Gerard Martin – 8

A largely under the radar performance until stoppage time. Still, if Ferran Torres had kept himself onside, his cross was the perfect assist. Just as any goal boosts a rating, Martin’s intelligent goal-line clearance was decisive for Barcelona shortly after.

Frenkie de Jong – 7.5

Could have been better with the ball at times, and struggled to set the tone, but came up with a couple of key plays. His block prevented Albacete getting back into it at 1-0, and the lead was assisted by none other than the Dutchman.

Marc Bernal – 6

Late to the press on several occasions which allowed Albacete out of their shell.

Lamine Yamal – 8

Continues to create numerous chances for his teammates to squander. When he gets them, he finishes them at the moment, notching his fourth straight goal. Just as pleasing for Hansi Flick, the 18-year-old was sprinting to win loose balls in stoppage time as Barcelona suffered for the first time in the match.

Dani Olmo – 6.5

His confusing performances continue. Olmo plays passes and does things that create chances, and he was unlucky not to secure an assist for Marcus Rashford early on. By the same token, he was wasteful in the box on a couple of occasions himself too.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

An imprecise performance overall from Rashford, who missed a glaring opportunity early on to put Barcelona ahead. Rashford also failed to make good use of the ball on several occasions, but won the ball back for Barcelona’s first, and assisted their second from a set-piece.

Robert Lewandowski – 4.5

The veteran forward is providing neither goals nor link-up play at the moment. After an anonymous first half, Lewandowski subsequently missed a sitter early in the second, and was replaced shortly after.

Substitutes

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Came on at half-time for Joao Cancelo, and was largely untroubled for much of the game, but like many of his teammates, looked nervy late on.

Marc Casado – 6.5

Moved the ball well at times, and nipped in ahead of Albacete midfielders to set Barcelona on several counters. Couldn’t halt the Albacete moves before the final third though.

🚨 Hansi Flick: "It has been a tough match, we had many chances. I'm proud of the team because we play every three days. The team is always ready, we deserved the victory." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/5eFcr0NDfV — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 3, 2026

Ferran Torres – 5.5

Strayed offside at the back post for what should have been the goal to seal it, and was selfish on other occasions. Has not looked as sharp since the turn of the year.

Fermin Lopez – 7

Could have finished better at times, but Lopez provided an outlet on the break, and a partner for Lamine Yamal to link up with in the last half hour.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Didn’t do much wrong in the final 12 minutes of the match at right-back.