Barcelona have formally announced their bid to host the finals of the Champions League. The Blaugrana are keen to have the renovated Spotify Camp Nou hold the two biggest events in football in the next four years, with moves being made by local politicians to host the World Cup final too.

The club have emitted a joint statement alongside the Barcelona City Council and the Government of Catalonia expressing their desire for Camp Nou to be a candidate for the 2029 Champions League final. They say they have begun putting together the documentation to submit their bid to UEFA at the start of June to formally begin the process.

Potential World Cup final bid

Meanwhile Barcelona are also considering a bid for the 2030 World Cup final. The Mayor of Barcelona, Jaume Collboni, expressed a desire to MD for the city to host the event on Monday night.

“Barcelona has always had a great ambition to host major sporting events. A few days ago, I told Rafael Louzan, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, that the city would be thrilled, and we will be ready, to host the 2030 World Cup final. As FIFA has said, it’s a competitive stadium. FIFA will make the final decision, but I’ve already conveyed our enthusiasm for hosting the event.”

World Cup final competition

Once the renovation work at Camp Nou is complete, the stadium will be the biggest in Europe, with a capacity of 104,600, far outstripping the 84,600 capacity at the Santiago Bernabeu. However RFEF President Rafael Louzan last week declared that the World Cup final would be held in Madrid. On the other hand, Morocco are also pushing to host the final, and will have the biggest stadium. The King Hassan II Stadium will have a capacity of 115,000 once complete, albeit their hopes took a hit after the debacle of the African Cup of Nations final.

Madrid to host 2027 Champions League final

Another obstacle for Barcelona hosting the 2029 Champions League final is that the 2027 version will likely be held in Spain. The Metropolitano stadium is in pole position to host the event next season, which could persuade UEFA to consider hosting it elsewhere, depending on what bids they receive. Camp Nou is also currently well behind its schedule to be completed by the start of next season, and based on current delays, may not be finished until late 2028.