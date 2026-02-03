Albacete 1-2 Barcelona

Barcelona were heavy favourites to make it past Albacete in their Copa del Rey quarter-final at the Carlos Belmonte, but after Real Madrid were eliminated in the previous round playing a number of academy talents, Hansi Flick would not have the excuse that he had not been warned. Hence a strong line-up was sent out by the German manager, albeit one that included first starts of 2026 for Ronald Araujo and Joao Cancelo. Alejandro Balde, Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez were rested with Marc Bernal getting a chance too.

The evening started off with Barcelona on top, but the Albacete crowd were encouraged first by a miss from Marcus Rashford. Dani Olmo slid the ball into his path in a central position, but Rashford could not wrap his foot around the ball, and scuffed wide from centre of the box. Albacete settled a little, and had the odd foray forward, but the pattern of the game was a series of cutbacks, shots and final passes that didn’t quite allow for the opener.

It was the high press that opened the game up for Barcelona, with Frenkie de Jong and Rashford converging on an Albacete midfielder to win the ball back in front of the defence. Rashford laid it central to de Jong thereafter, and he moved it to Lamine Yamal on the right side of the box, who slammed his shot into the left corner first-time, a fourth consecutive goal for the 18-year-old. The one threat to Flick’s contentment was Joao Cancelo, who was booked and then was at risk of a sending off after accidentally stepping on David Bernabeu’s foot.

Barcelona continue frivolous attitude to chances

Cancelo was withdrawn, and Barcelona resumed their search for goals, with Dani Olmo and Robert Lewandowski passing up clear openings. Albacete’s best chance thus far came from a loose ball into the box, with de Jong in the way at the right time to deflect an Antonio Puertas shot over. But shortly after, Ronald Araujo punished them from a corner. In his first start of 2026, Araujo nodded in a near-post delivery from Rashford, and celebrated with the utmost content in his first big moment since returning. He thanked Flick for his faith with a hug during the celebrations.

Flick 🫂 Araújo ¡El uruguayo marca el segundo del Barça tras un remate de cabeza! #LaCopaRTVE 📺 Albacete-FC Barcelona, en DIRECTO en @la1_tve y https://t.co/GLkNJ9yidL pic.twitter.com/XQzMNWkkyV — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) February 3, 2026

Hero of the Real Madrid victory, Jefte Betancor was sent on after the hour-mark, and cutting inside Araujo put his first effort narrowly past the top corner, as Albacete began to take more risks. Flick will have been exasperated by his side’s inability to make use of the many breaks they created. The next big chance fell to Jefte though, who could not hit the target with a free header at the back post, one which seemed to sap the hope out of the Carlos Belmonte more than either of Barcelona’s goals.

There was little doubt that Barcelona had relaxed though, and with 10 minutes to go, Puertas had a goal disallowed for offside. With just three minutes to go, a free-kick found Javi Moreno’s diving header inside the near post. As he roared his way back to the halfway line, the Albacete team were pumped full of adrenaline. Moments later, Gerard Martin’s perfect cross for Ferran Torres to seal it was ruled out for offside by VAR, seeming to give Albacete’s never say die attitude some sort of truth. In stoppage time, the ball arrived to a free Agus Medina at the back post. His dink over Joan Garcia was perfect – but Martin spoiled the dramatics with a header off the line.

Barcelona survived their late scare to make it through to the semi-finals next week, which will be two legs. Flick has been positive about their ability to create chances of late, but the continued wastefulness not just in terms of shooting but also decisiveness in the final third is swiftly becoming a theme that will impress him less. Albacete, valiant and full of an admirable self-belief, will rue one of the chances that went in against Real Madrid, this time thwarted at the death.