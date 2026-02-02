Back in the summer of 2023, Karim Benzema opted to end his successful spell at Real Madrid in favour of a move to Al-Ittihad. He has spent the last two and a half years at the Saudi Pro League club, but the time has now come for him to leave.

Benzema, who has hinted at a Real Madrid return in the past, is out of contract at the end of this season, and in recent weeks, talks have been ongoing to extend his stay at Al-Ittihad. However, these negotiations have not gone well at all, with the veteran striker having been left very unhappy at the offer on the table.

As such, the decision has been made for him to leave, as per Diario AS. He will do so now in order for Al-Ittihad to save the final months of his salary, and in the coming hours, it is expected that he will join another Saudi Pro League club: Al Hilal.

Al Hilal are about to part ways with Marcos Leonardo, who has agreed to join Atletico Madrid on loan for the remainder of the season, and his replacement will be Benzema. Talks between player and club are said to be at an advanced stage, with an agreement expected to come sooner rather than later.

Contract length could determine possible retirement date

Benzema had an impressive record at Al-Ittihad with 57 goals in 87 matches, but the time has come for him to move on. It is not yet clear how long his Al Hilal contract will be, but given that he is 38 years of age, it is unlikely to be anything longer than 18 months, given that retirement could be around the corner for the former France international.

It remains to be seen how Benzema gets on at Al Hilal, but if he can keep fit, he should be an excellent signing.