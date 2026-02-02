Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo goes on strike at Al-Nassr

Real Madrid are having a difficult season, and the same can be said for their greatest ever player: Cristiano Ronaldo. He is still banging in the goals at the age of 40, with 17 in 18 Saudi Pro League matches, but as things stand, it could be another season without silverware for the Portuguese.

Ronaldo, who claimed a few months ago that scoring for him is easier in La Liga than Saudi Arabia, sees his Al-Nassr side currently three points off the top of the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal currently top the pile, and they could be set to pull further clear as the signing of Karim Benzema is imminent.

Benzema’s signing for Al Hilal has greatly angered Ronaldo, as per A Bola (via Diario AS). He is unhappy at Al-Nassr’s lack of transfer business during the winter window, and on the back of this, he has decided to go on strike with immediate effect.

Ronaldo to miss Al-Nassr clash with Al Riyadh

As such, it means that Ronaldo would play no part in Al-Nassr’s Saudi Pro League match against Al Riyadh, which is scheduled for Monday. It is unclear whether he would extend his strike into upcoming fixtures, but for now, his plan is to not be involved for the time being.

Ronaldo’s decision could have a seismic effect on Al-Nassr and Saudi football, given Ronaldo’s impact on the league. It could lead to reduced spectators at matches and fewer watching on TV, which is not what those high up in the Saudi Pro League need.

It remains to be seen whether Al-Nassr manage to conclude any business of their own. If so, it could lead to Ronaldo, who will be desperate to end the Saudi football season with a trophy, making a return with immediate effect.