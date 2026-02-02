Spain are one of the favourites for this summer’s World Cup, although there are doubts about some of their starters going into the tournament. The centre-back situation is an unknown for head coach Luis de la Fuente, who is also facing the possibility of his preferred winger being off-colour going into the tournament.

Nico Williams was one of Spain’s difference makers during the Euro 2024 success, and if La Roja are to win their second world crown, they will need him at his best again. However, he has been far away from that level for much of the season, and that has been because of injury problems.

In particular, Williams has been dragging pubalgia for a number of months. He was fit enough to start in El Derbi Vasco on Sunday, but as per El Chiringuito (via Sport), he suffered a relapse during the match at San Mames.

Despite the fact that Williams has been suffering with chronic pubalgia for a number of months, he and Athletic Club have decided against surgery (for now). He will undergo more conservative treatment, which if successful, will allow him to make a return to action in 6-8 weeks.

Finalissima may come too soon for Williams

In the worst case scenario, Williams would miss Athletic’s matches against Valencia, Levante, Real Oviedo, Elche, Rayo Vallecano, Barcelona, Girona and Real Betis, as well as the first leg of a possible Copa del Rey semi-final. He could make a return for Spain’s Finalissima showdown against Argentina at the end of March, although the likelihood is that he will not be risked.

Athletic will be desperate to have Williams back as soon as possible, as they seek to have a much better second half of the season. However, the most important thing is that he shakes off this pubalgia issue.