There are less than 24 hours to go until the winter transfer window closes, and for Real Madrid, little is planned. It has been a quiet month for Los Blancos, with only one deal having been completed (Endrick Felipe to Lyon, loan).

However, there is still time left for business to happen. There will certainly be no signings, but there are chances for players to join Endrick in having left the Bernabeu before the transfer window closes, and one of them could be Brahim Diaz.

Brahim, who was decisive during Sunday’s victory over Rayo Vallecano, has see his stock rise in recent weeks after an excellent showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, and one of the clubs to have register their interest is Newcastle United. As per CaughtOffside, they want to bring him back to the Premier League before the winter transfer window closes.

Newcastle are said to have held talks with Brahim’s representatives, who are exploring a possible move away from Real Madrid. Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the forward, who would reportedly be available for a fee in the region of €60m.

Summer exit is much more likely

There is no chance that Real Madrid allow Brahim to leave on Monday, given that he will have a part to play during the second half of the season. However, there is every chance that a sale is considered in the summer, given that Nico Paz will almost certainly be returning to the Bernabeu from Como.

Brahim is likely to slide down the pecking order when Paz returns, and with his value high, it would make sense to cash in. Newcastle will surely retain their interest until the summer, so it will be interesting to see whether moves are made over the coming months.