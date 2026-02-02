Alaves Atletico Madrid

La Liga Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Atletico Madrid continue busy finale

A round-up of all the latest deals from transfer deadline day in La Liga, as sporting directors sweat through the final hours.

Celta Vigo set sights on Elche right-back

Celta Vigo are reportedly keen on Elche right-back Alvaro Nunez, as per Marca. The Elche defender has just six months remaining on his deal, as is the case for current starter Oscar Mingueza.

Getafe reject bid for Luis Milla

Getafe midfielder Luis Milla has been one of the shining lights in a tricky season for Los Azulones, and it looks as if he will be staying. The veteran midfielder was subject to a €7m bid from Como, as per Marca, but Getafe have turned down the offer for their 31-year-old midfield general.

Getafe keen to bring back Ramon Terrats

Ramon Terrats has not had the game time he would have wanted at Espanyol, and Getafe are interested in bringing him back, as per Marca. Los Azulones bid farewell to Yvan Neyou earlier in the day.

Elche continue to bring in reinforcements

Elche have re-signed former left-winger Tete Morente on loan from Lecce until the end of the season. The 29-year-old was previously in La Liga with Elche, and signed for Lecce on a free in 2024.

Sheraldo Becker departs from Osasuna

Dutch forward Sheraldo Becker has moved on loan from Osasuna to Mainz on loan for the remainder of the season. It includes an obligatory buy option depending on performance and if Mainz avoid relegation.

Atletico Madrid agree deal with Elche for Rodrigo Mendoza.

Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal with Elche to sign rising midfield star Rodrigo Mendoza, All the details here.

Celta Vigo close in on addition of expierenced midfielder

Celta Vigo are closing in on the signing of 34-year-old midfielder Matias Vecino from Lazio, as per Marca. The Uruguay international will sign a deal until the end of the 2026-27 season.

RCD Mallorca close in on Angolan forward

RCD Mallorca are expected to tie up a deal for Angolan striker Zito Luvumbo, as per Matteo Moretto. The 23-year-old would arrive on loan from Cagliari.

Atletico Madrid confirm Ademola Lookman signing

Atletico Madrid have confirmed a deal for Ademola Lookman, who signs a four-year deal. More details about Lookman’s move here.

Real Oviedo bid farewell to Croatia international

The short-lived spell of Josip Brekalo at Real Oviedo has come to an end. The 27-year-old Croatia international arrived on a free in the summer, and has left on a free for Hertha Berlin after 15 appearances.

Real Betis strengthen midfield with more business in Mexico

After signing Nelson Deossa in the summer, Real Betis have again turned to Liga MX to strengthen their midfield. Alvaro Fidalgo, 28, has moved for €2m from America, and has signed a four-year deal. The Oviedo-born Real Madrid academy graduate has spent the last five years in Mexico, racking up 227 appearances, 22 goals and 30 assists for America.

Bryan Zaragoza on the move again

Bryan Zaragoza has moved to his fourth club in four years, ending his loan deal at Celta Vigo. Diario AS say Celta will be compensated for the early end of his loan, with AS Roma paying €2m for his loan, with a €13m option to buy which could become obligatory depending on certain objectives.

Getafe ease salary limit issues with midfield exit

Getafe have agreed a loan deal with Al-Okhdood in Saudi Arabia for Yvan Neyou to move on loan until the end of the season. Neyou arrived on a free from Leganes last summer, but has made just three starts in the Copa del Rey for Jose Bordalas.

Elche plan for Rodrigo Mendoza departure

With Rodrigo Mendoza seemingly on his way out of the club, Elche have acted preemptively with the signing of 27-year-old playmaker Gonzalo Villar from Dinamo Zagreb on loan until the end of the season. They have a €1m buy option.

Real Sociedad strengthen forward line with Brazilian youngster

Real Sociedad have brought in 20-year-old winger Wesley on loan from Al-Nassr, with a €12m option to buy. He had been struggling for opportunities following an €18m move from Corinthians in 2024.

Espanyol strengthen attack with Serie A winner

Espanyol have covered the absence of injured captain Javi Puado with a loan deal for Cyril Ngonge from Napoli. He had been playing on loan at Torino this season, after a disappointing 18 months in Naples, on the back of a €20m move. Los Pericos have an option to buy for €16m in the summer.

Alaves loan out Maras

Serbian defender Nikola Maras has not featured all season for Alaves, and has moved on loan to Mirandes for the rest of the season.

In his place, Finnish defender Ville Koski has arrived on loan until the end of the season from Istra in Croatia.

Elche loan out centre-back

Elche have loaned out central defender Bambo Diaby to Granada in Segunda. The deal runs until the end of the season, but has no option to buy.

Villarreal complete signing of USMNT defender

Villarreal have completed the signing of Orlando right-back Alex Freeman,  for €3.5m with a potential for the fee to rise to €5.75m. The Yellow Submarine are expected to use Pau Navarro or Santiago Mourino at centre-back to cover for the injury to Juan Foyth.

Dominik Livakovic spell in Spain comes to an end

The curious Dominik Livakovic spell at Girona has come to an end. Michel Sanchez seemed not to trust him in goal after arriving from Fenerbahce on loan, hence their unfortunate signing of Marc-Andre ter Stegen on loan.

Levante end Koyalipou loan

Levante have called time on Goduine Koyalipou’s loan spell. The 25-year-old target man made 14 appearances, scoring twice, and RC Lens have sinced loaned him out to Angers.

