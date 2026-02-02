MD28 of the 2025-26 La Liga season concludes on Monday with Sevilla’s trip to Mallorca, but ahead of that, catch up with the action so far this weekend.

Espanyol woes continue as Alaves seal comeback victory

Espanyol 1-2 Alaves

Espanyol are going through their poorest form of the season, after they fell to a disappointing home defeat against Alaves. They had taken the lead early on when Roberto Fernandez struck, but goals from Antonio Blanco and Lucas Boye sealed a very impressive victory for the Basque side.

Real Oviedo keep survival hopes alive as Girona fall in Asturia

Real Oviedo 1-0 Girona

Real Oviedo picked up only their third win of the season with a narrow success against Girona. The Catalans had the better of the play throughout, but they were stung by former player Ilyas Chaira, who scored the only goal of the game in the 74th minute.

Osasuna and Villarreal play out four-goal thriller at El Sadar

Osasuna 2-2 Villarreal

Villarreal suffered a blow to their hopes of a top 3 finish after they drew at Osasuna. They took the lead early through Gerard Moreno, but goals from Victor Munoz and Ante Budimir had Los Rojillos leading at the half time interval, although they could not hang on as the Yellow Submarin’s number 7 struck his second to ensure a share of the spoils.

Levante hold Atletico Madrid to respective draw

Levante 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid were poor as they were held by relegation-threatened Levante at the Ciudad de Valencia. Diego Simeone’s side struggled to create clear chances, and to make matters worse, they had Alexander Sorloth and Pablo Barrios both go off with injuries in the opening 50 minutes. Fortunately for Los Colchoneros, things have gone better off the pitch in the last 24 hours.

Pablo Fornals strikes late as Real Betis see off Valencia

Real Betis 2-1 Valencia

Real Betis continue to keep alive their hopes of a top 4 finish, as they came from behind to defeat Valencia. Luis Rioja fired home the opener for Los Che, but minutes later, Chimy Avila responded from the penalty spot, before substitute Pablo Fornals netted in the 88th minute to seal a precious victory for Los Verdiblancos.

Getafe and Celta Vigo unable to be separated at the Coliseum

Getafe 0-0 Celta Vigo

There was little action at either end as Getafe and Celta Vigo played out a goalless draw. Both defences were on top, with neither side able to create any clear-cut chances.

Late goal denies 10-man Real Sociedad win in El Derbi Vasco

Athletic Club 1-1 Real Sociedad

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad could not be separated in El Derbi Vasco. Goncalo Guedes powered the visitors into the lead in the first half, but after having Brais Mendez was controversially sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Jesus Areso, Los Leones struck a late equaliser courtesy of Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta.