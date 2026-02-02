Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has challenged Marcus Rashford to take his game to the next level, after being asked about the possibility of signing the Manchester United loanee on a permanent deal. He also had praise for one of Barcelona’s defenders, and evaluated their transfer dealings.

The Blaugrana brought in one player in Joao Cancelo on loan this January, despite talk that Flick was keen to sign a central defender. The only other movement was the exit of Marc-Andre ter Stegen on loan to Girona, although he could potentially be returning. Flick said he was content with the business done.

“We’re happy with the situation. I didn’t like Dro leaving, but there was nothing I could do. These are situations in football, it’s a business. I’m happy because if everyone is at their best, it will be difficult to pick the starters. From Barcelona’s point of view. We’ve done our job well.”

Flick demands more from Marcus Rashford

Barcelona reportedly have an option to make their deal with Manchester United permanent in exchange for €30m, although there has also been a suggestion the Blaugrana might try to negotiate that price down. Flick said that there was more to come from the England international.

“I think he has a lot of potential to show. We always focus on goals, the final pass, because this is one of the ways you can measure things, and he’s doing well in that regard. Because there’s always room for improvement. But with his speed and technique, he can give us so much more.”

“I’m delighted with what he’s giving us, but he has much more potential. I want everyone to be at their best. It’s about mentality, attitude during training… That’s what we want to see. Always striving to be better.”

Ferran Torres is one of the players he is competing with for minutes in the forward line, and he has just 18 months left on his contract. Flick was asked about his potential renewal.

“We have fantastic players and the atmosphere is incredible. They’re colleagues, teammates, and friends. If we can manage it well, it will be great. I’m delighted with all the players, but this is the club’s decision. We have to think about the future. It’s important to keep the players and consider how they can help us going forward. That’s Deco’s job.”

Praise for Alejandro Balde

One of the players that has come in for plenty of praise this season is Lamine Yamal, but the German coach shifted the attention to left-back Alejandro Balde.

“He’s having a great time playing football. There are players playing at their best. Perhaps I could highlight Balde. What he does is excellent, but he has the potential to improve. He’s been doing really well in the centre, but also out wide. That’s what we’re working on. He would also be a good fit for the national team; he’s doing a great job.”

🚨 Marc-André Ter Stegen has a hamstring tear with possible tendon involvement. He's still awaiting test results, but he may have to undergo surgery. [@JijantesFC] pic.twitter.com/YvODWL3PmF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) February 2, 2026

Flick going steady with Gavi

It is expected that midfielder Gavi could return to training with the rest of his teammates this week, and perhaps even to action this month. The midfielder has been out for the past four months after meniscus surgery.

“We’ll see, step by step. The most important thing for him is to stay calm and take it one step at a time. He has a very long career ahead of him and wants to play for many years. It’s important that he gets in shape, but step by step. We’re looking after him.”

One of the other problems Flick is contending with is the absence of Raphinha, who sustained an injury against Elche. He will not be available for their clash with Albacete in the Copa del Rey this Tuesday at 21:00 CEST.