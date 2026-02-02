Barcelona have started drawing up their plans for this summer’s transfer window, which will be very significant. The plan is to bring in a new central defender and striker, and on top of this, a decision will need to be made on Marcus Rashford, whose loan expires at the end of the current season.

Rashford was signed by Barcelona after their failed pursuit of Nico Williams, but he has turned out to be a very shrewd signing. After scoring in the 3-1 win over Elche at the weekend, he took his tally to 10 goals and 10 assists across all competitions this season, which is a very impressive return.

Understandably, Barcelona have been impressed, but the same can also be said for parent club Manchester United. The situation has changed at the Premier League club since Rashford’s exit in August, with Ruben Amorim gone and replaced by Michael Carrick.

Rashford was not counted upon by Amorim, but this is not the case for Carrick. As per MD, the current Man United head coach wants the England international to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season, as he is included in his vision for the club’s future.

Barcelona also have clear plan for Rashford

Despite this, a separate report from MD has confirmed that Barcelona have no intention of allowing Rashford to return to Man United. The Catalans intend to secure his services on a permanent basis, which they can do by activating the €30m buy option in the loan agreement that exists between the two clubs.

It must also be said that Rashford only wants to continue at Barcelona, where he is loving life. From the club’s perspective, it makes so much sense to keep him, as not only has he been very effective when called upon, but his attitude towards being a squad player has also been exemplary.