Atletico Madrid have suffered plenty at the hands of Karim Benzema over the years, and now Sporting Director Mateu Alemany can be added to the list of people at the Metropolitano to have been frustrated with the Frenchman. This time, it is related to their transfer business.

Los Colchoneros had agreed a deal to sign Marcos Leonardo, but now that move appears to be off. The Brazilian is currently at Al-Hilal, who were on the verge of signing Benzema. The ex-Real Madrid forward is unhappy at Al-Ittihad, and had agreed to sign with Al-Hilal. As per Diario AS though, Cristiano Ronaldo’s protest – he is sitting out Al-Nassr’s Monday night game – at what he perceives as biased management of the four state-owned clubs in Saudi Arabia looks to have gotten in the way of Benzema’s move.

🚨 Question: "Matteo, will the Marcos Leonardo deal happen? There’s still time." Matteo Moretto: "I think Atleti have already walked away from the negotiation. The parties had agreed on certain deadlines." pic.twitter.com/PQC7rYnf6h — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) February 2, 2026

Marcos Leonardo deal off

Atletico had a move in place for Leonardo, who was set to join on loan until the end of the season, with an option to buy in the summer for €40m. He was seemingly excited at the prospect of playing for Diego Simeone, but with Benzema perhaps not arriving, Al-Hilal have pulled the plug on the move. In the meantime, Atletico have moved to bring in midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza.

Yuri Alberto floated as alternative

Meanwhile AS also float Yuri Alberto as a potential alternative to Leonardo, although it is not yet clear if they will move for a striker after signing Ademola Lookman. Lazio have also shown interest in Alberto, who has been offered to Atletico. The Corinthians forward was linked to Atletico in the summer as a replacement for Angel Correa, with a reported €20m price tag, but did not follow through on any interest. Atletico currently have Antoine Griezmann, Thiago Almada, Alexander Sorloth and Julian Alvarez amongst their ranks.