Real Madrid strike late to sink 9-man Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano

Real Madrid have bounced back from their Champions League disappointment in midweek with a hard-fought victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side suffered a major blow inside the opening 10 minutes when Jude Bellingham was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury, but they bounced back well from that setback. Soon after, Vinicius Junior twisted and turned his way to the edge of the box, and from there, he found the top corner to score his first La Liga goal in almost four months.

After that moment, Rayo grew into the game, and for the remainder of the first half, they were the more threatening team. They had numerous forays into the Real Madrid box, but they could not make them count – until four minutes into the second half.

A cross from the right was headed down by Alvaro Garcia into the path of Jorge de Frutos, who unleashed a thumping half-volley that left Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with no chance.

There were big chances at both ends soon after Rayo’s equaliser. Andrei Ratiu went through 1-on-1 with Courtois, but he was denied by the Belgian international, before an even bigger miss from Kylian Mbappe, who despite having an empty net after rounding Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, only managed to hit the crossbar.

Real Madrid had the wind in their sails late on when Pathe Ciss was sent off for Rayo after a wild challenge from substitute Dani Ceballos. Eduardo Camavinga hit the post with a header before Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo Goes were both denied by Batalla, who was ultimately beaten in the 100th minute when Mbappe scored from the penalty spot after Brahim Diaz was fouled by Nobel Mendy.

Real Madrid continue perfect start to La Liga in 2026

That result means Real Madrid have now won six in a row in La Liga, as they return to within one point of Barcelona in the title race. It was a poor performance from Los Blancos, but in the end, they got the desired result.