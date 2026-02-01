Real Madrid continued their excellent La Liga form with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu, with goals from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.
Thibaut Courtois – 6.5
Unable to prevent Rayo’s equaliser, but made a huge save to deny Andrei Ratiu from making it 2-1 minutes later.
Fede Valverde – 7
Good performance from Real Madrid’s captain, who was heavily involved in both defence and attack.
Raul Asencio – 6
Not a bad performance from the defender, but he was withdrawn at half time.
Dean Huijsen – 6
He cannot seem to get himself out of this rut that has now lasted for a few months. On this occasion, he was sloppy.
Eduardo Camavinga – 7
Given the nod at left-back, and despite looking uncomfortable at times, it was a good showing from the Frenchman.
Aurelien Tchouameni – 6
Struggled throughout, with a poor first half showing leading to him being pushed back into defence for the second period.
Arda Guler – 6.5
Looked very good in the opening stages, but fell out of the game as it went on.
Jude Bellingham – 6
Barely lasted 10 minutes before picking up a worrying-looking hamstring injury. Real Madrid will look that it is not as bad as it looked.
Franco Mastantuono – 6
Struggled to make a significant impact before being taken off early into the second half.
Kylian Mbappe – 6
Rayo kept him very quiet until he scored a 100th minute penalty to win the match.
Vinicius Junior – 8
He silences his doubters with a top performance. Everything that Real Madrid tried came through him, including a wonderful opening goal inside the first 15 minutes.
Substitutes
Brahim Diaz – 7
Got the assist for Vinicius’ goal, and won the penalty for Mbappe’s. It was a decisive afternoon from the Morocco international, which he needed after a tough couple of weeks.
Dani Ceballos – 6.5
Real Madrid were much better in midfield when he was on.
Gonzalo Garcia – 6
Came on early in the second half, but made little difference.
David Alaba – 6
Important minutes in the legs for the veteran defender.
Rodrygo – 6
Tried hard to make a difference.
