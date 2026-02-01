Real Madrid continued their excellent La Liga form with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu, with goals from Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Unable to prevent Rayo’s equaliser, but made a huge save to deny Andrei Ratiu from making it 2-1 minutes later.

Fede Valverde – 7

Good performance from Real Madrid’s captain, who was heavily involved in both defence and attack.

Raul Asencio – 6

Not a bad performance from the defender, but he was withdrawn at half time.

Dean Huijsen – 6

He cannot seem to get himself out of this rut that has now lasted for a few months. On this occasion, he was sloppy.

Eduardo Camavinga – 7

Given the nod at left-back, and despite looking uncomfortable at times, it was a good showing from the Frenchman.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6

Struggled throughout, with a poor first half showing leading to him being pushed back into defence for the second period.

Arda Guler – 6.5

Looked very good in the opening stages, but fell out of the game as it went on.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Barely lasted 10 minutes before picking up a worrying-looking hamstring injury. Real Madrid will look that it is not as bad as it looked.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

Struggled to make a significant impact before being taken off early into the second half.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

Rayo kept him very quiet until he scored a 100th minute penalty to win the match.

Vinicius Junior – 8

He silences his doubters with a top performance. Everything that Real Madrid tried came through him, including a wonderful opening goal inside the first 15 minutes.

Substitutes

Brahim Diaz – 7

Got the assist for Vinicius’ goal, and won the penalty for Mbappe’s. It was a decisive afternoon from the Morocco international, which he needed after a tough couple of weeks.

Dani Ceballos – 6.5

Real Madrid were much better in midfield when he was on.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Came on early in the second half, but made little difference.

David Alaba – 6

Important minutes in the legs for the veteran defender.

Rodrygo – 6

Tried hard to make a difference.