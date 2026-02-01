Real Madrid are heading back to within one point of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, having scored a 100th minute winner against Rayo Vallecano.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side suffered a major blow inside the opening 10 minutes when Jude Bellingham was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury, but they bounced back well from that setback. Soon after, Vinicius Junior twisted and turned his way to the edge of the box, and from there, he found the top corner to score his first La Liga goal in almost four months.

Since then, Rayo have grown into the match. They caused a number of problems in the first half, and four minutes into the second, they found a deserved equaliser courtesy of Jorge de Frutos. However, their chances of holding on to the point were significantly reduced when Pathe Ciss was sent off for a wild challenge on Dani Ceballos, and in the end, they have been unable to hold on.

Deep into stoppage time, Brahim Diaz was fouled inside the penalty area by Nobel Mendy, and that allowed Kylian Mbappe to score from 12 yards.

