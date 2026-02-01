Real Madrid made a good start to their match against Rayo Vallecano, but they have now been pegged back at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side suffered a major blow inside the opening 10 minutes when Jude Bellingham was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury, but they bounced back well from that setback. Soon after, Vinicius Junior twisted and turned his way to the edge of the box, and from there, he found the top corner to score his first La Liga goal in almost four months.

Since then, Rayo have grown into the match. They caused a number of problems in the first half, and four minutes into the second, they have found a deserved equaliser courtesy of Jorge de Frutos.

🚨🚨| GOAL: DE FRUTOS HAS LEVELED IT FOR VALLECANO!!! Real Madrid 1-1 Rayo Vallecanopic.twitter.com/x6DfiXB90S — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) February 1, 2026

It’s a fine finish from de Frutos following a cushioned assist from Alvaro Garcia. On the other hand, it is poor defending from Real Madrid, who are at risk of dropping points in the La Liga title race.