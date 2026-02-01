Real Madrid made it six La Liga wins in a row on Sunday, as they edged past Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu. Kylian Mbappe’s 100th minute winner from the penalty spot was the difference between the two teams, after Jorge de Frutos’ effort had cancelled out the opening goal from Vinicius Junior.

As per Diario AS, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa spoke to Real Madrid TV in the aftermath of the match, which he reflected upon. He credited those supporters inside the Bernabeu for having a significant impact on driving the team forward for their late goal.

“This is a victory of a lot of heart, a lot of soul. We were pushed by the Bernabeu, who helped us get through a difficult game. Whenever Rayo visits the Bernabeu it is uncomfortable. We hit the post twice, but luckily, we had a prize at the end.”

Arbeloa looking forward to fewer fixtures in next two weeks

The Rayo match brings to an end a gruelling run of matches for Real Madrid, who have already played nine times in 2026. Arbeloa will be afforded a proper chance to work with his players on the training ground ahead of next weekend’s trip to Valencia, and this is something that he is looking forward to.

“Right now we need to work from the confidence of victories. We are going to have two weeks to work, something we almost didn’t have in these 15 or 20 days. For me, we’ve had more games than training… There have been many, in addition, of recovery, of less intensity. I miss those training sessions, as a coach, to be able to improve individually and collectively.”

It’s clear that training ground work is needed for Real Madrid, who continue to operate far away from their best level. Arbeloa has his work cut out to turn things around, as their recent performances have not been good enough.