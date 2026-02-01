Real Madrid receive initial diagnosis for Jude Bellingham injury

Real Madrid may have won 2-1 against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but that victory has been overshadowed by an injury to Jude Bellingham. The English midfielder had to be replaced after only nine minutes after he pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury after chasing a through ball from teammate Franco Mastantuono.

Bellingham was able to make his way off the pitch unaided, but he was in tears upon doing so. Real Madrid are preparing to be without him for a considerable period of time, especially if a serious hamstring injury is confirmed.

At the very least, Real Madrid will be without Bellingham for a month, say Diario AS. However, there are chances for that to multiply depending on whether it is a hamstring tear – and if so, what grade it is.

What Real Madrid matches could Bellingham miss

If it is the case that Bellingham misses exactly one month, he would be absent for next weekend’s trip to Valencia, as well as matches against Real Sociedad, Benfica (x2), Osasuna and Getafe. At the very least, Los Blancos officials will want him back for the Madrid derby clash against Atletico Madrid on the weekend of the 21/22 March, which would a realistic date if the hamstring injury is not as bad as first feared.

Bellingham’s absence is a big blow for Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who considers the midfielder to be one of his untouchables. However, he will have to find a solution now, and he has options with the likes of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler and Rodrygo Goes as candidates to operate in the attacking midfield position.

It remains to be seen how long Bellingham is out for, but those at Real Madrid will be praying for good news when medical tests are done in the next 24-48 hours.