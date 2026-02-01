Barcelona ran out 3-1 winners against Elche on Saturday, which has extended their lead at the top of La Liga to four points – for the time being. The Catalans should have scored more than three, but in the end, it was enough for the victory.

As per Marca, head coach Hansi Flick gave his reaction to the win at Elche’s Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

“For us it was important to get the three points, we played a fantastic game except for the last minutes. Sometimes we have to make better decisions. Every three or four days we have a game and there are times when we have to do a little better. It’s true that we missed chances and that’s the negative note, but in general I’m happy with the three points and I congratulate the team for how they played.”

Flick was also asked to give his take on the MVP performance of Lamine Yamal, who scored one goal and created another.

“He’s important for the team, for the club and for everyone. I think he’s still young enough to improve more, he has potential. Today he was very important for us. I like to talk about the team, but today he was a little better than the rest and it’s very important that he plays at this level and has this connection with the team.”

Flick reacts to Raphinha, Kounde injuries

Barcelona were forced to take off Raphinha and Jules Kounde after they were suffering with physical problems against Elche. Flick confirmed that both players should be okay.

“Raphinha was clear that he would play 45 minutes and then we would change him. He’s fine, a little fatigued. Kounde has felt something, but I think it’s not too much. Tomorrow we will finish seeing it, but it was better to take him off.”