Over the last couple of years, Barcelona and Real Madrid have been all odds over the infamous Negreira case. Legal proceedings have been opened against the Catalan club over their payments to former CTA vice-president Enriquez Negreira, with their Clasico rivals choosing to appear in the case as an affected party.

In recent weeks, Real Madrid made a request to have access to Barcelona’s audits and economic reports between the years of 2010 and 2021. A number of both former and current personnel of the Catalan club opposed this, and the presiding judge in the case has decided to side with those from Catalonia.

As per Cadena SER, Barcelona president Joan Laporta took the opportunity to celebrate this min-victory, as he continued to maintain the club’s innocence regarding the allegations made, which includes sporting corruption.

“Barça have never altered the competition trying to obtain favouritism or refereeing advantages. I’m glad that the judge has slammed the door in Real Madrid’s face and told them that to obtain information from Barça that is not the system.

“The request they made was out of place and the judge has considered it so. They are in this procedure to try to maintain an argument that they know is absolutely uncertain, they have no basis and they do it to maintain the discourse they have on their television, when they know it is not true.”

Negreira case remains ongoing

Barcelona will take this verdict in their stride, but the overall case is still some time away from being resolved. As for Real Madrid, they are prepared to continue their efforts against their bitter rivals, with recent reports noting that a lawsuit worth millions of euros is primed to be launched by those in the offices of the Bernabeu, who remain very attentive to the situation.