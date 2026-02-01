Barcelona and Real Madrid have done battle for a number of signings over the years, and the latest instalment is here. Both clubs are keen to strengthen their respective B teams, and they have set their sights on the same player: Sergio Martinez.

Barcelona registered their interest in Martinez earlier in the month, and on that occasion, they were competing with Villarreal. They are now poised to face off against Real Madrid, who have also been working on strengthening their youth categories in recent months.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona and Real Madrid have both made offers to Racing de Santander for Martinez, who has lost prominence at the Segunda club in recent weeks. The idea of both is for a loan deal to be agreed with the inclusion of a buy option, although if necessary, they are prepared to secure a permanent deal outright.

Who is Sergio Martinez?

Martinez, who is only 18 years of age, is seen as a great promise, but with Barcelona and Real Madrid calling, it may be difficult for Racing to keep him. He’s a midfielder that can operate as a 6, 8 or 10, and this versatility is one of the reasons why the Clasico clubs are prepared to go head-to-head.

There are less than 48 hours remaining until the winter transfer window closes, so time is running out for Barcelona and Real Madrid to reach an agreement with Racing. Whoever does so first would have the advantage in this particular battle, although talks with the player could also be decisive.

It remains to be seen whether Martinez ends up come Monday night. The fact that Castilla play in the league over Barca Atletic could mean that Real Madrid have the advantage, although Barcelona’s record with promoting younger players into the first team could mean that they are more favourable.