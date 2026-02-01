Atletico Madrid are on the verge of completing their first signing of the winter transfer window, with Ademola Lookman set to join from Atalanta.

Giacomo Raspadori went in the opposite direction earlier in the window, and since then, Atleti have been seeking a replacement. Lookman has been on their radar for a while, but it is only in the last few days that their bid to sign him has intensified.

Fenerbahce had been close to agreeing €40m deal with Atalanta for Lookman, but Atleti are about to complete a successful hijack. As per Matteo Moretto, Los Colchoneros will pay €35m plus €5m in bonuses to bring the Nigeria international to the RiyadhAir Metropolitano, with only a few details remaining to be resolved.

“Atletico Madrid is on the verge of sealing the signing of Ademola Lookman. The Nigerian forward’s yes to the Spanish club has been confirmed, with the club set to pay €35m plus €5m in bonuses. Now Atlético must reach an agreement with Lookman on the contract. Key hours ahead.”

Following on from this, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal is close to be fully agreed, with Lookman having made it clear that he wants to join Atleti over Fenerbahce.

“Atletico Madrid are closing in on Ademola Lookman deal tonight! The player has informed all parties about his desire to prioritize Atletico proposal despite Fenerbahce improved salary bid. Verbal agreement on €40m deal. Formal steps expected today.”

Is Lookman the forward that Atleti need?

The departure of Raspadori, coupled with recent physical problems for Antoine Griezmann, has left Atleti short of options in attack. Diego Simeone has been crying out for new signings in recent weeks, and one is about to be completed. It remains to be seen whether more arrive after Lookman.