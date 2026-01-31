Barcelona continued their impressive form of recent months with a 3-1 victory over Elche at the Manuel Martínez Valero, with goals scored by Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Unable to prevent Elche’s goal, but he did make a couple of important saves to deny the home side.

Jules Kounde – 6

Another difficult match for him at times, compounded by a late injury blow.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

He’s been good in recent weeks, but this was an off-night for the defender.

Eric Garcia – 7

Very solid showing from Barcelona’s most consistent performer. He was dominant in defensive areas.

Alejandro Balde – 7

A very encouraging performance from the full-back, who put in his best display for a number of weeks. Barcelona will hope he can build on this.

Frenkie de Jong – 7.5

He continues to step up in Pedri’s absence. Set up Ferran’s strike, and could have had another assist in the second half when he put Rashford through on goal.

Dani Olmo – 6.5

Lovely through ball for Lamine Yamal’s goal, but he was not as effective as he has been in recent weeks.

Fermin Lopez – 6

Should have scored at least two goals, but poor finishing cost him.

Lamine Yamal – 8.5

Another top performance from the 18-year-old, who is going from strength to strength. Scored the opener, before setting up Rashford’s goal in the second half.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

A rather peculiar performance from Barcelona’s number 7, who scored one but also missed several big chances.

Raphinha – 6

Quiet first half, and was taken off at the interval due to discomfort.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford – 7

Scored one, and should have had a couple more. Nevertheless, another decisive performance from the Manchester United loanee.

Marc Bernal – 6.5

He looks better and better as the weeks go on, and as he gets more minutes under his belt.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Missed a big chance soon after coming on.

Ronald Araujo – N/A

Helped Barcelona see out the win.

Marc Casado – N/A

Came on late for Fermin.