Barcelona continued their impressive form of recent months with a 3-1 victory over Elche at the Manuel Martínez Valero, with goals scored by Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford.
Joan Garcia – 6.5
Unable to prevent Elche’s goal, but he did make a couple of important saves to deny the home side.
Jules Kounde – 6
Another difficult match for him at times, compounded by a late injury blow.
Pau Cubarsi – 6
He’s been good in recent weeks, but this was an off-night for the defender.
Eric Garcia – 7
Very solid showing from Barcelona’s most consistent performer. He was dominant in defensive areas.
Alejandro Balde – 7
A very encouraging performance from the full-back, who put in his best display for a number of weeks. Barcelona will hope he can build on this.
Frenkie de Jong – 7.5
He continues to step up in Pedri’s absence. Set up Ferran’s strike, and could have had another assist in the second half when he put Rashford through on goal.
Dani Olmo – 6.5
Lovely through ball for Lamine Yamal’s goal, but he was not as effective as he has been in recent weeks.
Fermin Lopez – 6
Should have scored at least two goals, but poor finishing cost him.
Lamine Yamal – 8.5
Another top performance from the 18-year-old, who is going from strength to strength. Scored the opener, before setting up Rashford’s goal in the second half.
Ferran Torres – 6.5
A rather peculiar performance from Barcelona’s number 7, who scored one but also missed several big chances.
Raphinha – 6
Quiet first half, and was taken off at the interval due to discomfort.
Substitutes
Marcus Rashford – 7
Scored one, and should have had a couple more. Nevertheless, another decisive performance from the Manchester United loanee.
Marc Bernal – 6.5
He looks better and better as the weeks go on, and as he gets more minutes under his belt.
Robert Lewandowski – 6
Missed a big chance soon after coming on.
Ronald Araujo – N/A
Helped Barcelona see out the win.
Marc Casado – N/A
Came on late for Fermin.
