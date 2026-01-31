Barcelona are on course to go four points lead at the top of La Liga with a win over Elche, and they have gone 3-1 in front against Elche.

Lamine Yamal has been one of the league’s best players this season, and it is he that opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes. Dani Olmo plays through the 18-year-old, who skips away from former teammate Inaki Pena before tapping the ball into the empty net.

Lamine Yamal was one of the stars of the show in midweek as Barcelona saw off FC Copenhagen in midweek, and he is back on here. He is back on it here, although the Catalans were not ahead for long as Elche netted an equaliser courtesy of former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they retook the lead before half time courtesy of Ferran Torres, and after a number of missed chances in the second period, they have made it 3-1. Lamine Yamal’s cutback is stopped, but Marcus Rashford slams home the loose ball.

🚨🚨| GOAL: MARCUS RASHFORD MAKES IT THREE!!! Elche 1-3 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/kxjTR0nPgz — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 31, 2026

A fantastic run by Lamine leads to a Rashford goal! He continues to flourish in Barcelona ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmwMRNAn9k — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 31, 2026

Barcelona scored have scored seven or eight this evening, but all that matters is they now have a two-goal lead.