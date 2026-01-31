WATCH: Ferran Torres fires Barcelona back in front against Elche

Barcelona can go four points lead at the top of La Liga with a win over Elche, and they have gone 2-1 in front against Elche.

Lamine Yamal has been one of the league’s best players this season, and it is he that opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes. Dani Olmo plays through the 18-year-old, who skips away from former teammate Inaki Pena before tapping the ball into the empty net.

Lamine Yamal was one of the stars of the show in midweek as Barcelona saw off FC Copenhagen in midweek, and he is back on here. He is back on it here, although the Catalans were not ahead for long as Elche netted an equaliser courtesy of former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

Fortunately for Barcelona, they have retaken the lead, and it is Ferran Torres that has struck for 2-1.

Ferran has missed a number of chances in the first half, but on this occasion, he does find the back of the net. It’s an excellent assist from Frenkie de Jong, who showed excellent composure when setting up his Barcelona teammate.