Barcelona can go four points lead at the top of La Liga with a win over Elche, and they are course to do so after taking an early lead.

Lamine Yamal has been one of the league’s best players this season, and it is he that has opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes. Dani Olmo plays through the 18-year-old, who skips away from former teammate Inaki Pena before tapping the ball into the empty net.

🚨🚨| GOAL: LAMINE YAMAL PUTS BARCELONA AHEAD!!! Elche 0-1 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/3wyboHiRKZ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 31, 2026

Lamine Yamal dances around the keeper to give Barca the lead 🥶 pic.twitter.com/euByJoSPyP — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 31, 2026

Lamine Yamal was one of the stars of the show in midweek as Barcelona saw off FC Copenhagen in midweek, and he is back on here. He is back on it here, although the Catalans were not ahead for long as Elche have netted an equaliser courtesy of former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

🚨🚨| GOAL: ALVARO RODRIGUEZ EQUALIZES FOR ELCHE!!! Elche 1-1 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/w2SdMrw7Rz — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) January 31, 2026

This was always going to be a tricky test for Barcelona, which is why they will be so disappointed to have been pegged back here. Fortunately, there is plenty of time left to secure a victory.