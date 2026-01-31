Barcelona Elche

WATCH: Lamine Yamal fires Barcelona into early lead before ex-Real Madrid star equalises

Barcelona can go four points lead at the top of La Liga with a win over Elche, and they are course to do so after taking an early lead.

Lamine Yamal has been one of the league’s best players this season, and it is he that has opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes. Dani Olmo plays through the 18-year-old, who skips away from former teammate Inaki Pena before tapping the ball into the empty net.

Lamine Yamal was one of the stars of the show in midweek as Barcelona saw off FC Copenhagen in midweek, and he is back on here. He is back on it here, although the Catalans were not ahead for long as Elche have netted an equaliser courtesy of former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Rodriguez.

This was always going to be a tricky test for Barcelona, which is why they will be so disappointed to have been pegged back here. Fortunately, there is plenty of time left to secure a victory.

Posted by

Tags Alvaro Rodriguez Barcelona Elche La Liga Lamine Yamal

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News