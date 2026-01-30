Robert Lewandowski’s wife drops major hint over Barcelona future

The future of Robert Lewandowski at Barcelona has been placed in major doubt, and now partner Anna Lewandowska has cast further doubt on her husband’s continuity at the club. The 37-year-old is out of contract in the summer, and many expect him to leave.

The Blaugrana have made a new number nine their priority for the summer transfer window, feeling they need to bring in their Lewandowski replacement this year. It has not been ruled out that Lewandowski could stay at Barcelona, but the word is that he would have to accept a major wage cut, and a secondary role from the bench.

Anna Lewandowska on future of Barcelona striker

Speaking to Polish outlet Onet Plejada, Lewandowska explained that this was likely his last season at the club.

“We’ll see how the season goes in Barcelona this year because, let’s say, it will probably be my husband’s last here, so we’re squeezing every last drop out of it. We’re enjoying every moment, every match with the fans, because we know that one day we won’t have any of this,” quote MD.

“What’s next? We don’t know, but that’s the path of a great athlete, and especially a great sportsman, and we’re ready for it.”

🚨 FC Barcelona will close two real estate deals with the United Arab Emirates. A luxury residential development in Abu Dhabi and four skyscrapers in Dubai that will bear its name. Both projects will be submitted to the Assembly after the elections. [@fcbrac1] pic.twitter.com/pqV73HQFGF — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2026

The Lewandowski family life in Barcelona

One factor that cannot be underestimated is how settled the Lewandowski family is in the Catalan capital. In the past, Lewandowski has hinted that they could come back to live in the city after he retires from football, and they spent two years building a house in the suburbs. Lewandowska has also set up her own business in Barcelona, opening a gym there too, which is another tie. Before moving to Barcelona, the Lewandowskis already had property in Mallorca too, a short flight away.