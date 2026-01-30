Real Madrid to get clarity on centre-back target next week

Real Madrid’s struggles on the pitch seem likely to lead to action off it. Los Blancos tend to be more active in the transfer market whenever things go wrong, and if their form over the last three months continues as is, then that will likely be the conclusion.

After their chastening loss to Benfica on Wednesday, there were the first signs of acknowledgement from the Real Madrid board that their transfer policy was part of the issue. That will likely see movement in midfield, but for some time it has been commented that a central defender is one of their main targets for this summer.

Dayot Upamecano transfer deadline

One of their targets is reportedly Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano. Los Blancos will be observing developments in Bavaria very closely, with the French defender in contract talks with his club. As things stand, he is a free agent in the summer, and despite positivity over a deal from Bayern, Upamecano has not responded to their latest offer for several weeks. Christian Falk has explained on Bayern Insider that Bayern have now set a deadline of Sunday for him to give an answer.

Schlotterbeck also waiting on Upamecano decision

This will likely have an impact on the future of Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck too. Real Madrid have also been linked to him, but reports in Spain have distanced the two. Schlotterbeck seems keen on a move to Bayern more than anything, but they will only move for him in the event that Upamecano leaves.

Real Madrid have stepped up talks

Paris Saint-Germain are also supposedly keen on Upamecano, and will be keeping tabs on his situation. Meanwhile in Spain, it was reported this week that Real Madrid have stepped up conversations with centre-back targets, although it is said they have another defender they like in the Bundesliga too. Next week it could become clearer whether the two stories are related, and Real Madrid will certainly have more clarity on whether a deal with Upamecano is possible.