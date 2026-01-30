Real Madrid star apologises for Benfica red card

Real Madrid had a dismal evening in Lisbon on Wednesday, as they were defeated 4-2 by Benfica at the Estadio da Luz. The result meant that Alvaro Arbeloa’s side dropped out of the top 8 in the league phase standings, which means a place in the Champions League play-off for the second season in a row.

Real Madrid ended the match with nine players, as they had two sent off in the closing stages. Raul Asencio was shown a second yellow card in the 92nd minute by referee Davide Massa, and deeper into stoppage time, Rodrygo Goes was dismissed for dissent.

The latter has now taken to X to issue an apology to the Real Madrid supporters over his conduct.

“Yesterday I let myself get carried away by the moment when claiming for the time wasting. It’s not my way of doing things. I’d never been sent off while playing against Real Madrid and I’m aware of the consequences. I apologise to the fans, to the club, to my teammates, and to the coach. We will continue united and fighting for this badge and for this Champions League!”

Rodrygo will be key for Real Madrid in coming months

It was a poor moment for Rodrygo in Lisbon, but it should not affect his standing within Real Madrid. Over the last few weeks, he has been one of the team’s best performers, and a return to the starting line-up for this weekend’s La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano is expected.

Real Madrid will need Rodrygo to maintain this form if they are to bounce back from recent disappointments. They are still very much alive in La Liga and the Champions League, and the encouraging thing for their supporters is that the team’s best is still very much still to come.