European football was struck by the news that seven Greek people on their way to support PAOK Thessaloniki this week passed away in a traffic accident. Ahead of their Europa League clash with Feyenoord, the Real Betis support paid tribute to them.

As explained by Cadena SER, seven PAOK fans were traveling in a van through Romania, when they collided with a lorry coming in the other direction. All seven lost their lives in the incident, as they drove from Greece to France in order to see their side face Olympique Lyon on Thursday night.

Real Betis fans pay tribute to deceased PAOK supporters

Ahead of their own match with Feyenoord, Betis fans held up a banner in tribute, which read ‘Nobody deserves to lose their life following the team they love. Strength to PAOK’. This comes just a week after PAOK fans in Thessaloniki had made their own homage to the victims of the tragic train accident near Cordoba in Spain, in which 45 people lost their lives. With Betis facing the Greek side, the home fans on that occasion held up a banner that read in Spanish, English and Greek ‘Different place, same tragedy’. On Thursday, Betis fans reciprocated the gesture.

Real Betis into Europa League last 16

Los Verdiblancos (4th) made it into the top eight of the Europa League table after their 2-1 victory over Feyenoord, securing their place in the final 16 of the competition. The draw for the play-off round is due to take place on Friday in Nyon, France, following the Champions League draw. Betis will face one of Panathinaikos, Viktoria Plzen, Nottingham Forest or Fenerbahce. PAOK meanwhile finished 17th, and take on one of Celta Vigo or Crvena Zvezda. If Celta do not draw the Greek side, then they will host Lille in the second leg at Balaidos, with the prize of Aston Villa or Olympique Lyon for the victor.