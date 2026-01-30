Luis Enrique has been a revelation at Paris Saint-Germain, and the former Barcelona manager is now poised to extend his stay at the reigning European champions.

The 55-year-old was appointed as PSG manager in the summer of 2023, and less than two years later, he won the French club their first-ever Champions League title. They have not been as dominant this season, but he still has lots of credit in the bank, and that will soon earn him a new contract.

Luis Enrique, who was behind PSG’s efforts to sign Dro Fernandez from Barcelona, is in the final stages of agreement a three-year contract extension, as per Sport. His current deal runs until 2027, whereas the new one will keep him at the Parc des Princes until the end of the 2029-30 campaign.

Luis Enrique’s contract length will be lined up with that of sporting director Luis Campos, who is also tied down until 2030. The pair have worked well together during their 2.5 years in Paris, and the plan is to remain in partnership for as long as is required.

New contract will include release clause

As part of his new contract, Luis Enrique will have a release clause. This will allow him to end his time at PSG when he deems necessary, whether that be in 2030 or before. Given what he has done at the club since his arrival, any choice on his future will be entirely left in his hands.

This also opens up the possibility of a return to Barcelona in the future. Luis Enrique has never closed the door on another chapter at the Spotify Camp Nou, and were he up for it, he could be a prime candidate to take over from Hansi Flick when he decides to move on – that could be in 2027, when his current deal is up, or 2028, given the Catalans are currently trying to extend his contract.