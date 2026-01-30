Joan Garcia has been one of the signings of the season so far, with the Barcelona goalkeeper having excelled since his arrival from Espanyol last summer. He’s made a number of key saves in recent months, and his performances are one of the reasons that the Catalans are currently leading La Liga.

As per Sport, Garcia spoke recently on making the move to Barcelona. He is very popular in the dressing room now, and he explained that the initial impression was also good.

“I was received very well. I already knew some of them, especially after coinciding in the lower categories of the national team. It’s a young dressing room and that also helps the adaptation if you’re also young like me. I have been very well received, also by those I did not know or did not have so much contact. The truth is that I am very happy.

“I came with a lot of desire, knowing a little that it would be a big change in my career. I knew that it would be a young dressing room, with a lot of desire and a lot of energy, and that’s what I found. It was a big change, especially in the style of play, but I’m feeling comfortable and that’s the most important thing.”

Garcia also spoke on Hansi Flick, whom he has enjoyed working with over the course of the season.

“He trusts me a lot. Obviously, when he has to correct me, he does, but for a player, and even more so for one who arrives new to the team, it is very important to notice that confidence of the coach. What I try to do is to restore that confidence on the pitch, that’s what I have to do.”

Garcia speaks on possible 2026 World Cup call-up

Garcia is hoping to be called up for this summer’s World Cup, and he also addressed these aspirations.

“My goal is to have the best year possible and then, if I’m lucky enough to be able to go, enjoy a World Cup, live it from the inside and fight to win it, then much better. Hopefully so.”