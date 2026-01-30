The Champions League draw has revealed the opponents for two of the remaining three La Liga sides in the competition, with Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the play-off round.

After their shock 4-2 defeat to Benfica, Real Madrid dropped down to 9th spot in the league phase, while Atletico Madrid’s similarly surprising defeat to Bodo/Glimt dropped Los Colchoneros down to 14th spot. Both will have home ties for the second legs of their play-off, on account of their finishing 9th to 16th. They are drawn against the two sides that correspond to the reverse order of the sides 17th to 24th (9th/10th v 23rd/24th). The play-off round ties will take place on the 17th/18th of February, and the 24th/25th of February.

Barcelona are through to the Round of 16, after qualifying 5th in the league phase following their win over Copenhagen. Villarreal and Athletic Club exited the competition in 35th and 29th respectively, with the latter coming up short in their final clash at San Mames against Sporting CP. Barcelona know they will face the winner of Paris Saint-Germain-AS Monaco or Newcastle United-Qarabag, with the Round of 16 having another draw.

Real Madrid to face Benfica – with Jose Mourinho returning

Real Madrid have been given a shot at revenge against Benfica and former manager Jose Mourinho, after their 4-2 defeat at the Estadio da Luz forced them into the play-off. It will be the first time Mourinho returns to the Bernabeu as an opposition manager, having twice faced them, once with Manchester United in a European Supercup final. The winner of this tie takes on one of Sporting CP or Manchester City.

Atletico Madrid head to Belgium to face Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid will take on Club Brugge in their play-off fixture, with the first leg in Belgium. Los Colchoneros have faced Brugge on eight occasions, with their record split between three wins, two draws and three defeats. Their last meeting came three years ago, which was a 0-0 draw at the Metropolitano. Prior to that, Brugge defeated Diego Simeone’s side 2-0 in the reverse fixture of the Champions League group stages, with goals from Ferran Jutgla and Kamal Sowah. Atletico will be up against one of Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur in the Round of 16 if they make it through.