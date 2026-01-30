Barcelona President Joan Laporta has more or less ended any transfer speculation surrounding the first team before the end of the window on Monday evening. The Catalan club have brought in Joao Cancelo so far, and bid farewell to Marc-Andre ter Stegen, both on deals until the end of the season.

There has been talk about more exits than additions though. After Cancelo returned on a loan deal from Al-Hilal, it seemed settled that Hansi Flick would not be getting the central defender that he desired. On the other hand, Marc Bernal and Marc Casado have both been linked with exits due to their lack of minutes in midfield.

Laporta discusses final stages of transfer window

During an interview with La Vanguardia, as referenced by Diario AS, Laporta has claimed that the transfer window is ‘closed’ for Barcelona. More specifically on the two La Masia graduates, Laporta explained that they were part of their plans.

“Casado and Bernal are part of the formula we believe works: a mix of homegrown players with others who come from high-calibre footballing backgrounds. It’s what works for us, and that was evident against Copenhagen.”

Casado reiterates desire to remain at Barcelona

Both Bernal and Casado have responded to transfer interest in the past week, with Girona and Atletico Madrid linked with moves for the midfielders. Casado has again explained that he has no plans to leave.

“My dream since I was little is to play for Barça and as long as I have that opportunity I’m going to keep fighting,” he explained on TV3, as quoted by MD.

🚨 640 days and 67 attempts later, FC Barcelona finally scored from a free-kick again thanks to Marcus Rashford's sensational shot. [@xavierbosch] 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/o3iBrygHga — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2026

“When you have so much respect and feel this pride that we have for this shirt, it gives us even more motivation to keep fighting, and that’s what we’re going to do, keep fighting to win the Champions League,” he said of the special connection which La Masia players have with the club.

Both will be battling with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri for minutes in Hansi Flick’s midfield two, although at times the German manager has dropped Dani Olmo into a deeper role, or pushed Eric Garcia into midfield. With the Canary Islander out for much of February, Flick may choose to give them more protagonism than they have had so far, and he praised Bernal’s showing against Copenhagen.