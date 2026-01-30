Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has claimed that Marc Bernal will be a key player for the future, but that he was not concerned with getting him ready to play 90 minutes in the absence of Pedri. He also responded to further questions about the exit of Dro Fernandez to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old midfielder moved this week to PSG for €8.5m, and commented that the Parc des Princes was ‘the best place to develop’. Flick was reportedly very angry upon finding out Dro was leaving, and Director of Football Deco commented that he was not impressed with the way he did so. Flick had said previously he would say more on the matter when the transfer was complete.

“I’ve changed my mind, I don’t want to say anything anymore. I really like Dro and of course I’m disappointed, but that’s football. He had a great future here but he’s made another decision and I have to respect it. That’s football.”

‘Bernal will be a key player for Barcelona’s future’

One player who is not leaving on loan for more minutes is Marc Bernal, who impressed off the bench in midweek in the Champions League.

“I’m sure he’ll be a key player for the club’s future. He’s doing well, you saw that against Copenhagen, but he’s a young player who’s had a serious injury. Step by step, whether he plays 30 or 40 minutes now doesn’t matter. He’s happy with his progress, but it’s true he wants to play more, like everyone else, but that’s what we have to do.”

“He’s good with and without the ball, he knows how to find the best spaces and make the best decisions. You saw it against Copenhagen, in the second half, how much he’s improved defensively, physically he’s doing much better, he’s on another level physically and he’s a great professional, and he’s very good to watch.”

Flick was also asked whether players like Marc Casado, who is also set to stay at the club, and Bernal were examples for La Masia products, and if they were more passionate about Barcelona than Dro.

“I think, as I said, Casado is a fantastic professional, and so is Bernal. When you play for Barça and you’re a young player, patience is very important because you’re playing with the best players in the world at the best club. And that’s the most important thing.”

“They feel the colours in their hearts, and it’s beautiful to see. For them it’s a drream, to see Casado or Bernal and think about where they were playing a year or two ago and whether they could have imagined being here today. It’s a process; in football, everything can change in an instant. They’re playing for their club and they’re very professional, and I’m very grateful to every player who has that mentality, and they both do. I really love these players.”

🚨 JUST IN: The agreement for Fermín López's contract renewal is imminent. FC Barcelona and the player will sign the final documents today, and the announcement could come in the next few hours. Fermín will extend until 2031 with a salary adjustment to match the player's… pic.twitter.com/v9zaycrDgm — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 30, 2026

Hansi Flick on transfer business

Barcelona President Joan Laporta declared there would be no more business in the transfer window earlier in the day, and Flick said he was happy with the business that had been done.

“Of course I’m satisfied with the squad. The injured players will be back: Pedri is halfway through his recovery, Gavi is also training more than before, and we’ll see what happens. Andreas too. I have a great team, a lot of quality, but also players from the reserve team and La Masia who have the quality to play one, two, or three games. Tommy [Marques] is doing a great job, Jofre [Torrents] too, and I’m very happy with the quality from La Masia and Barca Atletic.”

Flick did not mention Joao Cancelo, who arrived on loan from Al-Hilal. The only other piece of business in the first team was the exit on loan of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is playing for Girona until the end of the season.