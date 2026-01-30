Barcelona announce new deal for star goal threat until 2031

Barcelona have confirmed a new deal for midfielder Fermin Lopez, tying him to the club until 2031. Lopez was under contract until 2029 as it was, but has been rewarded for his impressive 2025, as he challenges Dani Olmo for a starting spot.

The 22-year-old broke into the senior side under Xavi Hernandez, but has gone from strength to strength under Hansi Flick. In the second half of last season, he transformed into one of Barcelona’s main goal threats, scoring 10 goals and giving eight assists. This season already, Lopez has 10 goals and 10 assists to his name.

Barcelona ward off interest from Chelsea

In the summer there was some suggestion that Barcelona would be open to selling Lopez to ease their salary limit issues, and towards the end of the transfer window, Chelsea came in with an offer. Fermin turned it down at the time, but there was talk that Chelsea were still interested in him.

Barcelona’s new deal for Lopez will reportedly grant him a considerable wage rise, and extend his deal by a further two years, having signed his last deal less than two years ago. It would seem to end Chelsea’s interest in him. His new release clause has been set at €500m.

A reliable goal threat for Barcelona

With Raphinha and Dani Olmo missing significant time through injury this season, gthe goals of Lopez and Marcus Rashford have become increasingly important this season. In total for Barcelona, the Spain international has 29 goals and 22 assists in his 114 appearances. Averaged out over the minutes he has played though, he has a remarkable record of a goal contribution every 109 minutes.

Lopez will be well aware of the major competition for places in the Spain squad, and will be battling for his spot at the World Cup this summer. Not least with Olmo, who is one of his primary rivals for the number 10 position for both club and country.