Atletico Madrid go ‘all in’ for €40m Nigeria international

Atletico Madrid are running out of time to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window, and have launched themselves into the race for Ademola Lookman. Los Colchoneros were keen to sign him last summer, but could not strike a deal for the 28-year-old.

Dealt a setback on Friday morning, their main midfield target Leon Goretzka declared he would not be moving until the summer, running down his contract at Bayern Munich. That has forced Sporting Director Mateu Alemany into alternative plans, with Inter’s Davide Frattesi now in their crosshairs. Their priority seems to be the signing of Lookman though.

Fenerbahce make move for Lookman

Los Colchoneros are facing tough competition for Lookman though, with Fenerbahce keen to sign him too. Fabrizio Romano reports that the ‘deal is at the final stages’ with the Turkish giants, which would see Lookman move for a total of €40m including variables. It is not clear whether Lookman has given the green light for the move.

https://twittercom/FabrizioRomano/status/2017210137170112950?s=20

Atletico Madrid’s bid for Lookman

According to Marca, Atletico Madrid are going to do all they can to bring in Lookman in, but there is an acknowledgement that Fenerbahce’s bid is higher than theirs currently. In the summer, Lookman had expressed an interest in a move to Spain. Diario AS also note that Fenerbahce Sporting Director Devin Ozek is currently in Bergamo, trying to close the deal for Lookman.

🚨 Diego Simeone, clear message: "No signings? It’s not my issue. I’m the coach. I have to work with the players the club gives me." pic.twitter.com/jLU77DQNNx — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 30, 2026

The two main priorities for Alemany are a forward and a midfielder, and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kang-In Lee was originally their primary option, but the French champions have ruled out a move before the summer. Atletico could come back in for both Goretzka and Lookman in the summer, but it may hinge on what business Alemany does before the second of February.