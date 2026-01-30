Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid at risk of missing out on two targets after bid is rejected

Image via Fichajes.

Atletico Madrid are in need of reinforcements before the end of the transfer window, but are in danger of missing out on two more targets as the window enters its final stages. New Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is under increasing pressure to bring in more players after sanctioning four exits earlier in the window.

Los Colchoneros are keen to sign a midfielder and a more attacking player, but Paris Saint-Germain have ruled out an exit for Kang-In Lee after initial talks. On Friday, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, another target Alemany held talks with, decided to remain in Bavaria until the summer and leave as a free agent.

They had turned to Goretzka after being put off by the €40m plus price tags for Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos.

Ademola Lookman bid rejected by Atalanta

Their next attacking target was Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman. Fenerbahce are in talks with Atalanta for him too though, and are in the ‘advanced stages’ of a €40m agreement – the Italian side are yet to give the green light. MD say that Lookman would prioritise a move to Spain, and is waiting to see if Atletico can do a deal with Atalanta, but that La Dea have turned down Atletico’s €30m first offer.

Lookman prefers a move to Atletico Madrid.
Image via EFE/EPA/MICHELE MARAVIGLIA / MICHELE MARAVIGLIA (EFE)

Nottingham Forest ahead of Atletico for Davide Frattesi

There is also bad news in the form of midfielder Davide Frattesi. Atletico had identified him as a potnetial low-cost option to strengthen their midfield. They are interested in a loan with an option to buy, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nottingham Forest are also in the final stages of talks with Inter for Frattesi.

It is not clear whether Atletico will make a late offer for Frattesi, but it would certainly be a blow if their fourth option for the position were to move elsewhere. Without Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori, Atletico have €63m but a thin-looking squad.

Posted by

Tags Ademola Lookman Atalanta Atletico Madrid Davide Frattesi Fenerbahce Inter Nottingham Forest

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News