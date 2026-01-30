Atletico Madrid are in need of reinforcements before the end of the transfer window, but are in danger of missing out on two more targets as the window enters its final stages. New Sporting Director Mateu Alemany is under increasing pressure to bring in more players after sanctioning four exits earlier in the window.

Los Colchoneros are keen to sign a midfielder and a more attacking player, but Paris Saint-Germain have ruled out an exit for Kang-In Lee after initial talks. On Friday, Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, another target Alemany held talks with, decided to remain in Bavaria until the summer and leave as a free agent.

They had turned to Goretzka after being put off by the €40m plus price tags for Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Atalanta midfielder Ederson dos Santos.

🚨 JUST IN: Atalanta have REJECTED Atlético Madrid’s offer for Ademola Lookman and have asked for an improved bid for negotiations to continue. [🎖️: @yagosabuncuoglu] pic.twitter.com/qVg98DaEC0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 30, 2026

Ademola Lookman bid rejected by Atalanta

Their next attacking target was Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman. Fenerbahce are in talks with Atalanta for him too though, and are in the ‘advanced stages’ of a €40m agreement – the Italian side are yet to give the green light. MD say that Lookman would prioritise a move to Spain, and is waiting to see if Atletico can do a deal with Atalanta, but that La Dea have turned down Atletico’s €30m first offer.

Nottingham Forest ahead of Atletico for Davide Frattesi

There is also bad news in the form of midfielder Davide Frattesi. Atletico had identified him as a potnetial low-cost option to strengthen their midfield. They are interested in a loan with an option to buy, but Fabrizio Romano has reported that Nottingham Forest are also in the final stages of talks with Inter for Frattesi.

🚨🌳 The agreement for Davide Frattesi to Nottingham Forest, at final stages between clubs on loan with buy option. It’s up to Frattesi to decide, as revealed earlier. Inter in active talks to sign new midfielder only if Frattesi leaves. 🎥 https://t.co/MopwEzJ1DS pic.twitter.com/cDnX6ZO661 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2026

It is not clear whether Atletico will make a late offer for Frattesi, but it would certainly be a blow if their fourth option for the position were to move elsewhere. Without Conor Gallagher and Giacomo Raspadori, Atletico have €63m but a thin-looking squad.