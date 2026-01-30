Atletico Madrid’s squad has been going through a profound reshaping over the past two summers, and this one could bring about more change. One of their stalwarts through their Champions League and La Liga runs could bid farewell to the club in the summer.

Last year Jose Maria Gimenez was one of the players that Atletico would have considered bids for, had the right offer come in for the Uruguayan. There was supposedly some interest from Saudi Arabia, but nothing came of it. This summer he could receive further attention from elsewhere.

AC Milan to target Jose Maria Gimenez in the summer

According to Diario AS, Serie A giants AC Milan are keen to sign Jose Maria Gimenez in the summer. They say that Sporting Director Igli Tare is a fan of his, and feels that bringing in a player with his experience at the top level, at the price he would cost, would be a good move.

They go on to say that Milan have not yet been in touch with his camp, and will only do so when they agree a deal with Atletico, but their feeling is that an agreement can be found for less than €30m. The 31-year-old has two years left on his deal this summer.

Gimenez stance on exit

Were he to leave, Gimenez would only do so after the World Cup, in July. After 12 years at Atletico, he is also keen to leave on good terms if he is to do so. There is no chance of any move occurring in the January transfer window as a result.

🚨 JUST IN: Atalanta have REJECTED Atlético Madrid’s offer for Ademola Lookman and have asked for an improved bid for negotiations to continue. [🎖️: @yagosabuncuoglu] pic.twitter.com/qVg98DaEC0 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 30, 2026

Atletico Madrid preparing for exit?

Over the last two seasons, Atletico have signed three central defenders, and converted Marc Pubill into a centre-back. Over €65m has been spent on David Hancko and Robin Le Normand, while Clement Lenglet arrived on a free. In addition to the injury issues that have dogged Gimenez, it is perhaps a suggestion that they are preparing for life beyond the Uruguayan veteran.