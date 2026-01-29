Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Barcelona star Gavi trolls Real Madrid after contrasting Champions League results

Image via Movistar

Barcelona progressed to the Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, and they did so at the expense of Real Madrid. The Catalans’ 4-1 victory over FC Copenhagen ensured their bitter rivals finished one place outside of the top 8, much to the delight of their supporters – as well as some of their players.

After the match, Movistar cameras picked up the moment that Gavi, who missed the match through injury, raced on to the Spotify Camp Nou pitch. He showed Lamine Yamal something on his phone, which many believe to have been the result in Lisbon, which showed Real Madrid’s 4-2 defeat to Benfica.

Whatever was shown appeared to be rather humorous for the Barcelona pair, who can look forward to putting their feet up while Real Madrid are in play-off action against Benfica or Bodo/Glimt.

Image via La Razon

Lamine Yamal: In the Champions League I feel freer

After the match, Lamine Yamal, who was presented with the MVP award by UEFA, spoke to the media to discuss the victory over FC Copenhagen, as per MD.

“We have all been thinking about finishing in the top eight and I am very happy with the victory. They were very strong with the goal, but I’m very happy with the comeback.”

Lamine Yamal was also asked about his own performance, and he admitted that he enjoys playing in the Champions League more than any other competition.

“In the Champions League I feel freer, happier, and very happy. There are times when it’s one-on-one or one-on-two, different from when we play here. When I can give the team an advantage, I’m happy.”

Barcelona will need Lamine Yamal to continue performing at his best in the Champions League, as they seek to end their 11-year wait to win European football’s most prestigious competition. The fact they have avoided the play-off has certainly increased their chances of doing so.

