Real Madrid are still weighing up their options for the managerial role next season, despite Alvaro Arbeloa’s positive start in La Liga. A fresh name has been added to the melting pot of talk surrouding the bench at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa had been rising among the opinions of Madridistas after three straight victories, but a damning defeat to Benfica has again called into question the issues at hand, and whether Arbeloa is the right person to lead the side forward. Despite his appointment after Xabi Alonso’s sacking, rumours continue to circulate about a replacement in the summer.

Real Madrid contact Unai Emery over job

According to Ramon Alvarez de Mon, Real Madrid have made contact with Unai Emery’s camp to see if the Aston Villa manager would be available in the summer were they to make a change of manager. Alvarez de Mon explains that if they do decide to do so, then Emery would be one of the candidates in the best position to take over. He does note that Arbeloa is the plan A, and a change of manager is plan B.

🚨Si el Real Madrid decidiese un cambio de entrenador a final de temporada, Unai Emery sería el mejor colocado. Ya habido conversaciones hace días para conocer su disponibilidad. Más detalles en el canal. pic.twitter.com/fuUfENrfuC — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) January 29, 2026

Real Madrid links to Jurgen Klopp

In recent days it had been suggested that Los Blancos would be giving Arbeloa a chance to prove his worth, and it does seem that he will have until at least the summer to prove his value. Yet it is no surprise that stories about replacements emerge after such a damning defeat.

Los Blancos have also been heavily linked to Jurgen Klopp, although there is some uncertainty over whether he would be open to coming out of retirement for the job. There are figures of authority who believe Klopp is the best manager they could get, but his recent comments suggest the hierarchy and the German manager might struggle to see eye-to-eye on decision-making power.