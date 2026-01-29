Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was sanguine in defeat after Bodo/Glimt pulled off a remarkable comeback at the Metropolitano to win 2-1. The loss was the second chance spurned by Los Colchoneros to make it into the top eight of the Champions League, and thus they have dropped into the play-off round.

After going 1-0 up in the first half, Bodo/Glimt turned things around before the hour-mark, and Atletico could not muster a comeback of their own. Towards the end of the match, the crowd began to whistle, and the players were met with the same reaction after the final whistle. It was Atletico’s first defeat at the Metropolitano for 10 months.

“The fans always have the option to express themselves as they feel, and we, to work to bring the best to the club,” Simeone told MD after the match.

#AtleticoMadrid were whistled off by fans after their first home defeat in 10 months came against Bodo/Glimt last night. It dropped them into the play-off round of the #ChampionsLeague. Diego Simeone's reaction below👇pic.twitter.com/HQSHSrHbH7 — Football España (@footballespana_) January 29, 2026

‘I can’t ask anything else of the players’ – Simeone

Despite the disappointment, Simeone continued to protect his players from criticism. He insisted that more accurate finishing would turn things around for his side.

“We gave it our all. I can’t think of anything more to ask of the players; they’re putting in the effort, they’re competing. We haven’t been clinical enough in the final third, but those opportunities will come.”

“The only solution is to keep creating chances, to encourage the team, so we can give our all. There’s no other way. The path we’re on is good; we need to maintain it and stay strong for what’s ahead, because important things are coming.”

🚨 Jan Oblak: "The fans have every right to whistle. I will always understand the whistling. When you don’t win, people are going to be angry. What fans want is to see their team win. After a defeat like this it’s normal for them to be angry." pic.twitter.com/p6xKjfD9iI — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) January 29, 2026

A sentiment that he doubled down on when asked about the level of disappointment.

“Honestly, I was more disappointed with the Galatasaray game; we deserved to win more. Not today, though. We had played just three days prior, and the team gave it their all. I have nothing to reproach my team for; they are giving everything. With this humility and confidence in what we do, the results we want will come.”

Diego Simeone on transfer business…

One of the major topics of conversation at Atletico is the lack of resources Simeone is working with, following a back and forth with Sporting Director Mateu Alemany in the media. Giuliano Simeone was on the bench, but despite the situation was not sent on – he was ill and not deemed well enough to do so. Simeone was again asked about reinforcements.

“We are working towards what we can bring, hopefully in these days, there aren’t many days left, something will happen… Or not.”

Less than 12 hours later, news broke that Atletico had submitted a bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka. A centre-midfielder is reportedly their top target to bring in before the end of the window.