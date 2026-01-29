The final matchday of the 2025-26 Europa League league phase took place on Thursday, with Real Betis and Celta Vigo in action. Los Verdiblancos hosted Feyenoord at La Cartuja, with the Galicians facing a tricky test in Belgrade against Crvena Zvedza.

Antony show secures top 4 finish for Real Betis

Real Betis 2-1 Feyenoord

Real Betis have avoided the dreaded Europa League play-off, having secured automatic progress to the Round of 16 after a hard-fought victory over Feyenoord at La Cartuja. The home side made a dream start when Antony powered home the opener on 15 minutes, and soon after, he turned provider for Ez Abde to make it 2-0.

Casper Tengstedt got a goal back for Feyenoord in the 77th minute, but Betis held on to seal victory. It means they end the league phase in 4th, which ensures they will be at home in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie – it will be the same in the quarter-finals if they get there.

Fer Lopez dream return dented by late equaliser

Crvena Zvedza 1-1 Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo saw their league phase campaign end with a competitive draw in Belgrade. After big chances missed from Borja Iglesias and Ferran Jutgla, substitute Fer Lopez popped up with the opening goal on his second debut for the club, following his loan move from Wolves earlier this week.

However, Celta were denied the victory, which would not have been enough anyway to secure a place in the top 8, when Bruno Duarte fired a strike across Ionut Radu two minutes after Lopez’s goal. It means the Galicians end up in 16th place, with a Europa League play-off tie to look forward to next month – their opponents will be one of Lille or PAOK, whom they finished directly above in the standings.