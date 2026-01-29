On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will enter the Champions League play-off round after both teams were defeated on the final league phase matchday. Los Blancos lost to Benfica in Lisbon, while Los Colchoneros were taken down at home by Norwegian minnows Bodo/Glimt.

Barcelona have avoided the play-off for the second season running after finishing 5th in the league phase, while Athletic Club and Villarreal failed to progress. As such, only Real Madrid and Atleti will be in Champions League action next month, and on Friday, both will find out their opposition for the crunch tie.

Real Madrid could face familiar opposition

Real Madrid finished 9th in the league phase standings, which means they will be drawn against one of the teams that finished in 23rd or 24th. The former is Bodo/Glimt, who could be set for a return to the Spanish capital for a glamour tie, while Benfica and Jose Mourinho could be set for another gruelling match-up against the 15-time European champions. On the basis of Wednesday night, neither will be easy for Los Blancos, and it is why they were so desperate to avoid the play-off.

Trip to Belgium or Türkiye awaits Atletico Madrid

As for Atleti, they ended the league phase in 14th place. This placing means they will be drawn against either Club Brugge or Galatasaray, whom they drew 1-1 with in Istanbul last week. As is also the case for Real Madrid, they will play away from the home first, with the second leg scheduled for the Spanish capital the following week.

It will be very interesting to see how both clubs get on in the play-off, and for Spanish football’s sake, it is hoped that they will be able to join Barcelona in the Round of 16.