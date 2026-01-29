Over the last few weeks, a number of players have left Barcelona, or are in the process of leaving the Catalan club. The likes of Dro Fernandez, Andres Cuenca and Mamadou Mbacke fall into this category, and soon, they could be joined by Guille Fernandez.

This season has been a frustrating one for the 17-year-old, who has failed to break into the first team fold. He’s highly-rated within La Masia, but despite this, he has only been involved with Barca Atletic, as well as with the U19s in the UEFA Youth League.

Guille is said to have been frustrated with his situation in Catalonia, and this has attracted transfer interest. The club most interested in signing him is Newcastle United, with Sport reporting that multiple approaches have been made by the Premier League side.

Talks have already taken place between Newcastle and Barcelona, who faced off in the Champions League earlier in the season. The English club are planning to add Guille to their list of exciting young players, which includes ex-Malaga star Antonio Cordero, who is currently on loan at Segunda side Cadiz.

Barcelona have made their response clear

Barcelona received offers for Guille last summer, but on that occasion, no agreement was struck. It will almost certainly be the case this time around too, with the report noting that the Catalans have blocked every approach that has come their way from Newcastle or any other side. They see him with the potential to be a first team player, even if he is not in contention right now.

Barcelona fans will certainly be worried about the Guille situation, given what has happened this month with Dro Fernandez, who left for Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week. For now, he remains at the club, but if he remains out of favour with Hansi Flick, there could be movement in the summer.