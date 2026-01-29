Real Madrid will embark on another new era in the summer, when it is expected that a new manager will be brought in to replace Alvaro Arbeloa. At the same time, there could be significant movement in the first team squad, both in terms of signings and exits.

There are plans for a new centre-back and midfielder to arrive at the Bernabeu, but there could be also be one or two significant sales. The likes of Rodrygo Goes and Arda Guler remain linked with Premier League moves, and another that could end up in England come the end of the summer is Eduardo Camavinga.

The France international, who has struggled to cement himself as a nailed starter over the last few months, is wanted by Liverpool. As per The Daily Briefing, talks have already started with his representatives over a possible summer switch to Anfield, where he would be set for an elevated squad role.

Liverpool tried to sign Camavinga this month, but they were emphatically rejected. Their hope is that a deal is more likely in the summer, with the hope being that a deal can be struck for a fee in the region of €80-100m.

Real Madrid unconvinced by Camavinga sale

Liverpool have been interested in Camavinga for some time, and they hope to take advantage of his drop in prominence by tempting him with a move to Merseyside. However, a deal will not be easy, as there is no guarantee that the player is willing to move, given that he has previously expressed his happiness at being in the Spanish capital.

Furthermore, Real Madrid are still counting on Camavinga as a key player. Alongside the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham, he is seen as a crucial component of the midfield department, and that is likely to remain the case for many years to come.