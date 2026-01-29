Real Madrid brought their league phase campaign to a disappointing end on Wednesday, as they lost 4-2 to Benfica in Lisbon. That result meant they fell into the Champions League play-off round for the second in a row, much to their disappointment.

After the match, star striker Kylian Mbappe was very unhappy at the defeat. As per Marca, he spoke in the mix zone about the poor performance, as well as explaining why he thinks Real Madrid have been below their best this season.

“I have no clear explanation. We don’t have continuity in the game, it’s a problem that we have to solve. We can’t be there every other day, this is not a champion team. It hurts a bit because we wanted to have February to improve, but we deserve the position we are in.

“We played terrible… Then losing 3-2, the fourth goal doesn’t change anything, it’s a bit embarrassing, but it doesn’t change anything. Last week we played good games, but not now and we have to have continuity. We lack a little bit of everything. I’m not going to say that it’s just a problem of attitude or only of football, I think it’s a general issue and in the Champions League every detail is important. If you don’t come with everything to win a game…”

Mbappe issues rallying cry to Real Madrid supporters

Real Madrid return to La Liga action on Sunday with a home match against Rayo Vallecano, and Mbappe wants those in attendance to be on the players’ side.

“I ask the Bernabeu to go with the desire to support the team. We are not eliminated and in La Liga we are in a good dynamic. If the Bernabeu is with us we will play a good game on Sunday.”